Demonstration against Agnipath scheme
THOOTHUKUDI
Demanding withdrawal of the Central Government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, members of United Farmers’ Front staged a demonstration here on Friday.
In the demonstration organised near Chidambara Nagar bus stop, the protesters, led by its coordinator V. Krishnamurthy, raised slogans against the scheme and demanding its withdrawal. At a time when unemployment in the country was increasing due to closure of many manufacturing units and the Central government was unable to fulfil its promise of creating 2 crore new jobs a year, the Agnipath scheme had been introduced to cheat the agitated unemployed youth.
Since this four-year-long service would spoil their spoil chances of getting a permanent employment in government departments, the proposal should be withdrawn, they said.
Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam P. Bhuviraj, CPI district secretary Nallaiah, office-bearers of United Farmers’ Front Uththiram and Saravanamuthu participated in the agitation.
