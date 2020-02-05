Demolition of portion of GRH to begin in June

Deputy Director of Medical Education T. Sabeetha on Wednesday said the demolition of a portion of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) would begin in June. A new structure funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would come up in its place.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Sabeetha said the State government had received approval for construction of a six-storied structure, along with the ground floor, upon consultation with experts from JICA. While the ground floor would host the emergency room for cardiology, a section for radiodiagnosis and the central sterile supply department, the outpatient ward would be located on the first floor.

All wards would be on the second and third floors. The rest of the floors would have operation and post-operation theatres and intensive care units.

“Work is finally picking up pace with respect to the project. We are beginning the process of listing the equipment necessary for each department such as workstations for anaesthetists, patient monitors, defibrillators, ventilators, ECHO machines and ECG machines,” she said.

Since the machines would include high-end equipment, there was a need to prepare extensive lists and seek approval from JICA representatives before procurement.

The first-level consultation meeting with experts from GRH, representatives from JICA and the Directorate of Medical Education was held here on Monday. The building was expected to become functional by 2022.

A total of ₹330 crore had been estimated for the project that envisaged 24 modular operation theatres with pore-free walls to disallow dust from settling in, making the environment more sterile.

The building would house five departments: General Surgery, ENT, Plastic Surgery, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery.

Dr. Sabeetha added that although they had received the State government’s approval for land rights at the site in Thoppur where the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project was slated to come up, there was little clarity about when construction of the medical college and hospital would begin.

JICA representatives were expected to revisit the site and reorganise the existing detailed project report prior to any further move.

The AIIMS project was proposed in December 2018 at a cost of ₹1,264 crore.