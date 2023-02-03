Demolition of Palayamkottai Gandhi Market commences; to be rebuilt to give ₹2.08 crore revenue to the civic body

February 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation has commenced the demolition of the 60-year-old Mahatma Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai to reconstruct it under the ‘Smart City’ project at a cost of ₹14.90 crore.

Once reconstruction is completed with basement and ground floor, it will fetch net revenue of ₹2.08 crore a year for the urban civic body, officials said.

The market, situated on well-connected 1.22 acres, has 266 shops with unit size varying between 3 square meters and 10 square meters. The consignments received by shops at the market can be transported into the market area only manually due to low corridor width. There is no parking facility for commuters and ‘vehicle circulation space’ for the traders having their shops inside. As the market’s floor is lower than the level of roads, water stagnation inside the market is prevalent even after a drizzle causing problems to the traders and the buyers.

“Since the buildings were in a dilapidated state, they were waiting for a complete makeover. As it is in a prime locality, its commercial value is quite high. So, we’ve decided to use its potential to the maximum possible extent by rebuilding the market with excellent facilities to generate income for the corporation,” says V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Corporation Commissioner.

When the Corporation, after assuring the existing traders of giving them the first priority in the reconstructed market, asked them to move to the temporary shops erected on Jawahar Ground and Police Quarters Ground, only a few accepted it. It was after a lot of persuasion that the rest moved out.

Now, after clearing all the hurdles, the demolition of the market started on Friday. As per the proposal, the new structure will have basement and ground floor with the total built up area of 3,877 square meters in the basement and 3,553 square meters in the ground floor. While the basement can accommodate 27 four-wheelers and 819 two-wheelers, the ground floor with the commercial area of 1,835 square meters will have 172 shops, which will collectively generate income of ₹1.18 crore per year to the Corporation.

A cold storage facility with a capacity of 50 tonnes will be created to store unsold perishable items of traders and it will ensure revenue of ₹10.80 lakh. A pay-and-use toilet complex will be a part of the project to augment the revenue by another ₹19.35 lakh.

“While car parking will generate an annual income of ₹5.73 lakh, the two-wheeler parking lot will ensure another ₹77.82 lakh per year. In all, the reconstructed market will fetch ₹ 2.08 crore per year after gross expenditure of ₹48.23 lakh towards housekeeping,” the Commissioner said.