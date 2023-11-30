HamberMenu
Demolition of house: High Court summons officials

November 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

A view of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Taking into account that a house in Dindigul district was demolished without issuing a proper survey notice, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court summoned Gujiliamparai Tahsildar and Block Development Officer.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi summoned the officials.

Earlier, while disposing of a batch of petitions, the court had directed the authorities to conduct a proper survey after issuing notice to the petitioners. If it was ascertained that the constructions were put up on a survey number classified as waterbody in Vedapatti village, then it would have to be demolished, the court had directed.

However, a contempt petition was filed alleging that the direction of the court was not complied with and the house was demolished without issuing proper survey notice.

