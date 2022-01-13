143 dilapidated structures demolished

Virudhunagar

13 January 2022 20:03 IST

Out of 194 dilapidated structures identified in Virudhunagar district, 143 structures that were found unsafe for the people living around have been demolished.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that 194 structures, including school buildings and anganwadi centres, overhead tanks, kitchen rooms and toilet buildings were identified as unsafe for people and were ordered for demolition.

Among them, 36 school buildings, 21 anganwadi buildings and 86 other buildings have been demolished. This included seven school buildings each in Kariyapatti and Sivakasi unions, six buildings in Srivilliputtur Union. Similarly, five anganwadi buildings in Virudhunagar union, four buildings each in Srivilliputhur and Sattur unions, three in Sivakasi union have been demolished. The remaining 51 structures, including two anganwadi centres, 15 schools, were being demolished.

