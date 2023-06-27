Demolish dilapidated overhead water tank: HC

June 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities in Ramanathapuram district to take steps to demolish an overhead water tank which was in a dilapidated condition at Thiruvadanai in the district. A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri passed the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thiruvadanai. The authorities submitted that a communication in this regard was issued. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the dilapidated water tank which was posing a threat to the public and construct a new one.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.