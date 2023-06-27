ADVERTISEMENT

Demolish dilapidated overhead water tank: HC

June 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities in Ramanathapuram district to take steps to demolish an overhead water tank which was in a dilapidated condition at Thiruvadanai in the district. A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri passed the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Thiruvadanai. The authorities submitted that a communication in this regard was issued. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the dilapidated water tank which was posing a threat to the public and construct a new one.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US