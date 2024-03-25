GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demolish damaged portion of GH, construct new building: PIL plea

March 25, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to demolish the damaged portion of the government hospital at Ayakudi in Palani in Dindigul district and construct a new building.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by R. Krishnan of Ayakudi, who said the hospital with a capacity of 50 beds was constructed more than 70 years ago.

The hospital building was in a dilapidated condition and people were apprehensive of coming to the hospital for treatment. Despite repeated requests made by the people to renovate the hospital, the authorities had not taken any steps in this regard. As the building was in a dilapidated condition, patients were shifted to an adjacent building attached to the present hospital building, he said.

A representation was made in 2022 to demolish the damaged hospital building and construct a new one on a war footing. However, no steps had been taken by the authorities, the petitioner complained. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

