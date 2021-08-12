Contract workers seek regularization of service

THOOTHUKUDI

12 August 2021 20:24 IST

Contract sanitary workers and drivers working with the Corporation on daily wages basis staged a demonstration here on Thursday demanding the regularization of their work.

Led by V. Karuppasamy, president of Rural Development Employees’ Union, they submitted a petition in the Corporation.

They said the services of contract labourers working as sanitary workers and drivers should be regularized. Besides giving ₹ 624 as daily wages, the contract labourers should be included in social security schemes like employees’ provident fund and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. Instead of the pushcarts, the sanitary workers should be given battery-operated vehicles to collect garbage. Contract labourers working on holidays should be given ‘double wages,’ they said.

