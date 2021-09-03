Madurai

Demo for release of Muslims incarcerated for more than 14 years

Members of Indian National League stage a demonstration near Palayamkottai central prison on Friday.   | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Demanding the release of Muslim prisoners who are Tamil Nadu prisons for more than 14 years, the Indian National League cadres staged a demonstration near Palayamkottai Central Prison on Friday.

The protestors, led by state president of INL ‘TADA’ Rahim, raised slogans demanding the release of the Muslims who had been in the prisons of Tamil Nadu for more than 14 years and the seven life convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In the wake of the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai, the State Government should release the life convicts who had served more than 10 years of their sentence, they said.


