Demo by Left, VCK
THOOTHUKUDI
Demanding complete rollback of fuel prices, the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre staged a demonstration here on Thursday.
The protesters said the upwardly revised fuel prices should be rolled back completely as it had jacked up the prices of all other essentials, which should be sold to the public through ration shops. All families that do not pay income tax should be given the monthly assistance of ₹ 7,500.
Besides augmenting employment opportunities, assistance should be given to the unemployed.
Similar protest was conducted in Tiruchendur also.
