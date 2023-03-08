ADVERTISEMENT

Demo by Congress against LIC, SBI investment in Adani firms

March 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre stage a protest in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the Centre’s alleged pressure on the managements of LIC and State Bank of India to invest a huge sum of money in Adani group of companies, the Congress staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

 The Congress cadre raised slogans against the investment of public money in the Adani group of companies even as the shares of these firms were falling after Hindenberg revelations on alleged irregularities by Mr. Adani.

 “The Union Finance Ministry, due to pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office, is forcing the LIC and SBI managements to invest massively in Adani group of companies even as the prices of these shares are falling sharply. Consequently, LIC and SBI have suffered huge losses. The public money being invested in these shares is nothing but looting their hard-earned money,” said Tirunelveli city district Congress president K. Sankarapandian, who led the agitation.

 The protestors also raised slogans against loss of lakhs of jobs, inflation and fuel price rise.

 In Thoothukudi, the Congress cadre staged demonstration against the liquefied petroleum gas price hike, unemployment and inflation.

