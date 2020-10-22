Madurai

Demo by AIDWA against onion price rise

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association staging a protest in Thoothukudi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

All India Democratic Women’s Association members on Thursday staged a demonstration here against skyrocketing of onion prices. The vegetable is being sold at ₹100 per kg.

Led by AIDWA district secretary P. Poo Mayil, the protestors wearing ‘onion garlands’ raised slogans against the price rise.

They said the Narendra Modi-led Union government should take immediate steps to check the price rise and hoarding of onion by traders. The Centre should work with the State governments for sale of onion at reduced price through ration shops.

