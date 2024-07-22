ADVERTISEMENT

Demo against power tariff hike

Published - July 22, 2024 09:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK cadre staging a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the recent upward revision of power tariff, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam members staged demonstration here on Monday.

 The protestors said the DMK, which protested against the power tariff hike during the previous regime, had committed the same blunder to seriously affect the public, especially the below poverty line, lower and the middle class families. Apart from directly paying the increased power tariff, the families would be experiencing of its cascading effect indirectly as consumers of various services and while buying the products.

 Even as the Stalin-led government, which increased the property taxes in unprecedented fashion, has failed miserably to control inflation, it had landed another blow on the people who voted for the DMK in the Parliamentary and the Vikravandi by-poll, the protestors said.

They also condemned the government for “allowing” Tamil Nadu to become “safe haven” for drug trafficking.

