August 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Condemning the recent attempt to murder a Scheduled Caste boy and his younger sister at Nanguneri in Thoothukudi district, the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Led by its district president, the protestors raised slogans against the attempt to murder the boy, a class 11 student, by three class 12 students belonging to an intermediate caste. They demanded early filing of charge-sheet against the attackers and their conviction.