Demo against GST for essentials
THOOTHUKUDI
The CPI (M) cadre staged demonstration here on Friday in protest against the 5% Goods and Service Tax slapped on essential commodities including rice, wheat and curd.
Led by CPI (M) Thoothukudi city district secretary T. Raja, the protestors raised slogans against the Union Government for slapping tax on the essential commodities and demanded immediate rollback.
State executive committee member Noon Mohammed addressed the protestors.
