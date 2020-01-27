Demo against CAA, killing of SSI

NAGERCOIL
Over 7,000 Muslims and the Christians staged demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the gruesome gunning down of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson.
After taking out a rally from Derik Junction, the Muslims and the Christians staged the demonstration, jointly organised by United Christians’ Forum and All Muslim Jamaaths.
The protesters raised slogans against the CAA and the killing of the police officer while he was on duty at Market Road check-post at Kaliyakkavilai on January 8.
Kottar Bishop Most Rev. Nazarene Soosai, Kuzhithurai Bishop Most Rev. Varuvel, Kanniyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar, MLAs S. Austin, N. Suresh Rajan, J.G. Prince and S. Rajesh participated in the demonstration. The protesters later submitted a petition to Collector Prashant M. Wadnere.
