Demise of Madurai-based industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan was a huge loss to society: P. Chidambaram

Published - June 10, 2024 05:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The former Union Minister, while addressing a gathering at the first death anniversary of the late industrialist, recalled that Kannan had been a man who always gave back to society

The Hindu Bureau

A bust of late industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan’s was unveiled in Madurai, on Monday, June 10, 2024, marking his first memorial death anniversary | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The demise of Madurai-based industriliast Karumuttu T. Kannan, was a big loss to society, not just to his family, well-wishers and relatives, said former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday.

Kannan passed away at his residence in Madurai on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was 70.

Addressing a gathering at the first memorial anniversary of the late industrialist, Mr. Chidambaram said Kannan was not only a successful businessman, but had also made a mark in the field of education through his recognition of meritorious students and facilitation of easy access to higher education through the Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science and Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai. Kannan was a philanthropist and never believed in amassing wealth for his own. He gave it back to society in many ways during his lifetime, which is why there was now a vacuum in society, he said.

Karumuttu T Kannan always wanted Madurai to be a developed city: Minister

Kannan’s role as the Thakkar (Fit Person) of the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai for many years had set a benchmark for other shrines to follow, Mr. Chidambaram also said.

Noted industrialist Krishnaraj Vanavarayar said that every mill owner in Coimbatore would have a story to tell about Kannan, who had contributed so much towards the upliftment of the textile sector. Despite competition in the industry, he had helped many competitors, when they approached him seeking his advice.

Rich tributes paid to Karumuttu Kannan

A book, ‘An anchored vision - Karumuttu T Kannan,’ was released on the occasion by Mr. Chidambaram. The first copy was received by Mr. Krishnaraj. He appealed to Uma Kannan, the author and to co-author Shobana Kumar, to translate the book into Tamil, as this would help it reach a larger number of people. The younger generation should preserve the book as it would help making them responsible citizens of the society, he added.

He further said that despite change in governments, Kannan remaining the Fit Person of the Meenakshi Temple, showed that he was acceptable to all, irrespective of the political party that governed the State.

Unveiling the statue of Kannan, industrialist Venu Srinivasan, in an emotional tone, said that he and Kannan joined school on the same day, and since then, had remained friends. Showering rich encomiums on the late industrialist, Mr Venu said he was upright, honest and straightforward. The rich legacy left behind by him should be taken forward, he said.

Industrialists Shobana Ramachandran, R. Dinesh, G. Vasudevan and Meenakshi Temple Trustee P.K.M. Chelliah, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram and others participated.

A Thirumurai recital was performed by ‘Oduvar’ Muthukumar and a flute recital was presented by C. K. Patanjali and his son Viswanathan.

