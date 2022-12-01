Demanding uniforms, TNSTC crew report for duty in civilian clothes

December 01, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Demanding Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) management to immediately provide two sets of uniforms, drivers and conductors reported for duty in civilian clothes here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, TNSTC CITU Employees Union general secretary Kanaga Sundar said that in 2016, when late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa , through a 110 Rule, made an announcement in the Assembly that four sets of uniforms would be given to the employees. However, after her demise, the then AIADMK government did not keep her promise.

After several agitations, the government gave one set of uniform in 2019. Again, from 2020 till 2022, uniforms have not been distributed.

The union representatives had submitted a memorandum to the TNSTC management on November 1, giving a 30-day ultimatum to distribute the uniforms. However, as there was no word till November 30, they decided to report for duty in civilian clothes, he said.

In Madurai TNSTC division, there were 5,500 employees. Except for 700 among them, the rest ought to wear uniforms to work. There were around 2,800 drivers and conductors who worked in two shifts. The Tamil Nadu government should immediately take a decision in this regard and provide at least two sets of uniforms, Mr. Kanaga Sundar said.