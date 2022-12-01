Demanding uniforms, TNSTC crew report for duty in civilian clothes

December 01, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

TNSTC crew of a city bus dressed in civilian clothes in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Demanding Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) management to immediately provide two sets of uniforms, drivers and conductors reported for duty in civilian clothes here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, TNSTC CITU Employees Union general secretary Kanaga Sundar said that in 2016, when late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa , through a 110 Rule, made an announcement in the Assembly that four sets of uniforms would be given to the employees. However, after her demise, the then AIADMK government did not keep her promise.

After several agitations, the government gave one set of uniform in 2019. Again, from 2020 till 2022, uniforms have not been distributed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The union representatives had submitted a memorandum to the TNSTC management on November 1, giving a 30-day ultimatum to distribute the uniforms. However, as there was no word till November 30, they decided to report for duty in civilian clothes, he said.

In Madurai TNSTC division, there were 5,500 employees. Except for 700 among them, the rest ought to wear uniforms to work. There were around 2,800 drivers and conductors who worked in two shifts. The Tamil Nadu government should immediately take a decision in this regard and provide at least two sets of uniforms, Mr. Kanaga Sundar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US