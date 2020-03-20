Demand for thermal scanner increases

With less availability of thermal scanners across the city, their price has gone up.

20 March 2020 20:20 IST

Madurai

With COVID-19 spreading globally, there is a steep increase in demand for thermal scanner across the city, resulting in a spike in the price of the product.

The thermal scanner, which does not require any physical contact, is used to check the body temperature of a person from a distance. It is identified as a safe way to check if a person has fever without any physical contact.

T.D. Ramesh, proprietor, Modern Electronics, says that thermal scanners were earlier sold for a maximum of ₹3,000. “But, currently, even if customers are willing to pay ₹ 8,500, there is no availability of products in the market,” he says. He adds that hospitals, manufacturing units and hotels have been repeatedly enquiring about the availability of the product for the last few days.

A staff working at Sri Kumaran Surgical Traders says that there is a huge shortage of thermal scanners across the country. “Usually, the product is manufactured in China and is then imported to India. But, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China has affected the import of the products into the country,” he says.

Since work from home strategy is not viable for manufacturing units there is a need to screen employees before they enter the premises, says Sivakumar Jeyaraman, head HR, J. K. Fenner India Limited.

“Ten days back, we procured two thermal scanners for which we paid an additional amount of ₹ 1,000 and bought it for ₹2,500. But, at other branches across the country, including Mumbai, we are unable to procure the device,” he says.

Concurring with this view, M. Britto, partner in JVS Export, says that even on e-commerce platforms, there is no stock left. “Though we are ready to pay ₹8,000, we are unable to procure them. We have been enquiring about the availability of the device across the state,” he says.