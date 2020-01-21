Demand for speed-breakers on widened road

Residents of Kannanendal have demanded that the State Highways put up speed breakers on the newly widened Moondrumavadi-Iyer Bungalow, as the speed of vehicles crossing the stretch has increased drastically.

On Tuesday, a speeding cargo vehicle hit a two-wheeler at Kannanendal junction and one of its front wheels climbed up the short parapet constructed on both sides of a Public Works Department channel running in the middle of the road.

The two-wheeler rider was immediately rushed to a hospital with bleeding injuries.

“The cargo vehicle was travelling at high speed and the driver could not control the vehicle,” said a local resident, D. David, 39.

“Before the road was taken up for widening, the road had speed breakers at important junctions. After the widening work was taken up, the speed breakers have not been laid again. With wider roads, drivers tend to speed up, leading to frequent accidents,” he added.

Mr. David also raised concern over the quality of the concrete parapet constructed at the junction.

The entire block of concrete came apart in the impact of the accident.

“It seems no iron rods were used to hold the parapet with the slab covering the channel,” he said.

Mr. David also said that the newly constructed parapet with gaps in between did not ensure safety of the vehicles.

Not only two-wheelers, even a small car could fall into the channel, he said.