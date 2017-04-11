Demand for revoking suspension of 25 advocates

A group of advocates carried out a sit-in demonstration on Madurai district court premises on Monday demanding that the suspension imposed on 25 advocates last year be revoked immediately.

They alleged said that though 43 advocates from Madurai were initially suspended by the Bar Council of India for staging protests, the suspension of 18 advocates, who protested for making Tamil as the official language of Madras High Court, was subsequently revoked.

The protesting advocates said that the BCI, however, refused to revoke the suspension of remaining 25 advocates, who were allegedly suspended for protesting against corruption in judiciary.

“The enquiry was initially transferred to Karnataka State Bar Council. Since our suspension was upheld there, we went on an appeal, which is now being heard in Delhi. It is a financial burden for us to travel to Delhi frequently,” said S. Vanchinathan, one of the suspended advocates.

The advocates said that they will intensify the agitation and stage protests in Delhi if their demand was not met.