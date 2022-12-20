Demand for restoration of Old Pension Scheme

December 20, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Rural Development Pensioners Association members staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Pensioners Association staging a demonstration at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Pensioners Association staged a demonstration on the Collectorate premises here on Tuesday pressing for a charter of demands.

Led by its district president V. Manickam, the protesters raised slogans demanding the State to provide pension to the employees who joined service after April 4, 2003 by bringing back the Old Pension Scheme as per DMK’s election manifesto.

They also wanted the State to immediately sanction health insurance for the retired employees of the Rural Development Department. “Officials must abide by the guidelines laid by the State in settling charges made on employees which gets prolonged even after they retire. This strips the employees of the right to enjoy the retirement benefits such as pension and gratuity,” said Mr. Manickam.

They demanded the State to conduct grievance redress meetings for pensioners once in three months under the chairmanship of the Rural Development Department’s Secretary and Commissioner. And to conduct similar meetings headed by the Collector once in two months to solve the long-pending issues and demands.

Further, they wanted the State to refrain from the practice of placing employees under suspension on their last day of service. In accordance with equal pay for equal work, they wanted the State to give equal pay for both junior and assistant engineers.

Association secretary S. Subramaniam, treasurer M. Veeramani and others were present.

Ramanathapuram

Members of the Association in Ramanathapuram also staged a protest. It was led by its district president, R. Gurunathan.

The protesters said that pending disciplinary action and complaints by vigilance and anti-corruption enquiries should be completed within the time stipulated by the Government.

The association also sought periodical pensioners grievances redressal meetings to be conducted by Principal Secretary, Commissioner of Rural Development and Collector.

Those who were alllowed to retire pending disciplinary proceedings and those placed under suspension on the day of retirement should be given pensionary benefits as per Government Order or court judgements, the association said.

