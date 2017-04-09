Demand for reintroducing ‘dummy numbering’ system

With inordinate delay in publication of examination results by Madurai Kamaraj University, particularly by its Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), a section of academics have once again demanded reintroduction of ‘dummy numbering’ system to improve efficiency in evaluation and to minimise possibilities of malpractices.

The issue has cropped up again with the DDE’s recent announcement inviting applications for semester examinations when it has not even published results of the previous semester for a few courses. “Without knowing the results of previous semester, how will I apply for the next semester’s examinations. If I had failed in a subject in the previous semester, shouldn’t I know so that I can apply for reappearance?” a student doing MCA asked.

Blaming the delay partially on absence of ‘dummy numbering’ system, a faculty member from a constituent college, involved in paper evaluation said it was high time the university reintroduced the system. Elaborating on the mechanism, he said all examination papers, be it regular semester examinations in MKU and affiliated colleges or DDE examinations, used to initially go to a ‘confidential section’ where dummy numbers would be generated and, consequently, all identification details of students would remain hidden. “The papers will then be sorted and sent in sealed envelopes to evaluators of respective subjects. We just had to evaluate,” he said.

The ‘dummy numbering’ system, a standard practice adopted in all important examinations to reduce malpractices, was dispensed with in MKU in 2012. Brushing aside concerns raised by many faculty members, Kalyani Mathivanan, the then Vice-Chancellor, had argued in an Academic Council meeting that it was unnecessary since evaluation was done by honest academicians.

Stating that the procedure was tedious for evaluators without dummy numbers, a senior faculty member alleged that bundles of examination papers received from colleges or DDE centres were often sent directly to evaluators now. “A lot of sorting work ends up in the hands of evaluator, which causes delay,” he added. “Moreover, the evaluator will know all the details of students, leaving room for malpractices,” he added.

When contacted, a senior DDE official said that results of previous semester examinations had been published for all courses except MBA and MCA. “They will be published in a few days. Since students have more than a week to apply for next semester’s examinations, it should not be a problem” he said.

On the possibility of reintroducing ‘dummy numbering’ system, another senior university official said MKU was considering introduction of either dummy numbers or bar code, at least for DDE, in the near future.