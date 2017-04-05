Demand for quarry licence

A group of men and women from 66 Mettupatti panchayat, Palamedu and nearby villages submitted a petition to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Tuesday urging the district administration not to stop the proposal for stone quarrying in a hill near 66 Mettupatti.

The district administration had put the proposal on hold, despite conducting auction for issuing license for the quarry, as a majority of residents from 66 Mettupatti and villages under the panchayat opposed the plan alleging that it would cause harm to the environment.

The people who submitted the petition on Tuesday, however, argued that the quarry would not only provide employment but also act as a source of income for the panchayat.

In their petition, they had claimed that the proposed quarry would provide employment to 500 villages and an income of at least ₹one crore every year to the panchayat, which could be used for development of infrastructure.

P. Murugan, a resident of Palamedu, alleged that the villagers who protested against the quarry had ulterior motives and the concerns raised by them were baseless.

The men and women also sat on a protest briefly inside the Collectorate holding banners and raising slogans in favour of the quarry.

The villagers, who earlier staged the protest against the quarry, however, claimed that those who carried out protest on Tuesday were acting at the behest of a few individuals who were keen on obtaining the licence for quarrying in the hill.

Alleging that a majority of those who visited the Collector on Tuesday were not from 66 Mettupatti panchayat, C. Muthuraja said that their concerns over environmental damage were valid.

“There are farm lands and even houses located in close proximity to the proposed quarry,” he said.