Demand for probe into ‘mishandling’ of COVID-19 relief

Visually Impaired Rehabilitation Welfare Association submits plea to Collector

Members of Visually Impaired Rehabilitation Welfare Association on Monday petitioned the Collector here, urging him to take action against the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer for allegedly mishandling COVID-19 financial assistance of 2020.

Led by association president P. Kumar, the members claimed around ₹40 lakh was handed to the department to provide COVID-19 financial assistance to the differently abled in the district. But the officer, Jeyaseeli, mishandled the funds.

The officer did not procure relief material in compliance with government rules. Also, relief materials were given to only 2,500 people. When the members asked for distribution of relief to those who were left out, she promised to provide them in the second phase. However, the promise was not fulfilled.

“With the money allocated to the district, relief material can be provided to around 4,500 beneficiaries,” said Mr. Kumar.

Hence, a full inquiry must be conducted on the issue, he added.

Responding to the allegation, Ms. Jeyaseeli said the members were levelling false accusations against her. “I have discharged my responsibilities and distributed all relief materials properly to beneficiaries.”

Ms. Jayaseeli suspected that an officer from the department who was transferred last year could be spreading fake news and instigating the visually impaired persons to protest against her.

Ends