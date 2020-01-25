Demand for paddy harvesters goes up

Madurai

As samba harvest gathers momentum in Madurai district, the demand for paddy harvesters has spiked. But, currently, there are very few harvesters available at the market, say farmers. This might affect the paddy yield, despite bountiful produce due to the availability of sufficient water for irrigation, farmers rue.

Usually, harvesters are hired from places like Salem, Aathoor, Namakkal and Poondi, says P. Murugan, an agent who rents out harvesters.

“There are also a few local farmers who rent out harvesters. But, this year, there are fewer machines available compared to the previous years. For instance, if there is a demand for 10 machines at a particular region, there are only two available at the market,” he says.

Following copious rainfall in the northeast monsoon of 2019 and the subsequent availability of adequate water, cultivation of paddy was undertaken simultaneously across the district by farmers, says a senior official from the Agriculture Department.

“This has led to an increase in demand for harvesters. Also, in the last few years, the dependence of labourers for harvesting has reduced,” says the official.

Similarly, the bountiful produce at Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Thanjavur had increased the demand for harvesters, says R. Arul Prakasam, Chairman of Water Distribution Committee, Periyar Water Users’ Association.

“Following a bountiful produce, the harvesting is now in full swing in Thanjavur. A large number of harvesters from the district were transported there before Pongal. It will also be profitable for the harvester owners,” he says.

Following this huge demand for the machines, there has been a marginal increase in rental prices of the harvesters, says Mr. Murugan. “There has been an increase of around ₹200 per hour for harvesting machines with tyres. For the belt type harvesters, the rental charges have increased by around ₹400 per hour,” he adds.

G. Balachandran, a farmer from Avaniapuram, says that for the last 10 days, farmers from the area are waiting for machines to harvest around 40 acres of paddy fields.

“We have been placing multiple calls for the last few days to harvest the crops on time. Delayed harvesting would result in a loss for farmers as the grains will wither off from the crop,” he says.

Mr. Arul Prakasam says that due to delayed harvest by around two weeks, the yield from his farm has reduced. “Usually, around 40 bags are harvested per acre. But this year, only 37 bags were harvested,” he claims.

The government-owned harvesters, which are available at subsidised rates, are also not easily available, says Mr. Balachandran. “There is no information or clarity on their availability,’ he adds.

An official from the Agricultural Engineering department says that there are only four harvesters available for Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts. “All the machines are currently deployed at different regions,” the official adds.