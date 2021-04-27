Demand for oxygen beds up

We see more positive patients with lung involvement: doctors

Madurai

There has been a rise in demand for oxygen support for COVID-19 positive patients during the second wave as compared to last year. Data obtained from the health department shows that nearly 40% beds in government hospitals and 28% beds in private hospitals with oxygen support have been occupied as at 8 p.m. on April 26.

Doctors say that they could see more positive patients with lung involvement due to the coronavirus infections. This increases the requirement for oxygen support, they say.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said that there was sufficient quantum of oxygen available at the hospital. Last year, initially the hospital had an oxygen capacity of 6,000 litres. It was increased to 20,000 litres last year. "Currently, the hospital has the capacity to store up to 26,000 litres of oxygen," he said.

At present, around 10,000 litres of oxygen is used in the hospital every day.

Dr. Sangumani said that a separate committee has been formed in the hospital to monitor the availability and usage of oxygen by the patients. The hospital even has a high-flow nasal cannula to provide oxygen support to the patients, he added.

There are a total of 44 private hospitals in Madurai that were treating COVID-19 positive patients. The data shows that 203, out of 706 beds with oxygen support available in private hospitals were occupied by patients as at 8 p.m. on April 26.

Varun Ramamurthy, Consultant Intensivist, Corona Care team, Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, said that the oxygen requirement in the hospital has increased by three times to 2,000 litres per day. "As of now, private suppliers are providing sufficient oxygen to the hospital," he said.

Satish Devadoss, Medical Director of Devadoss Hospital, said that the hospital was dependent on private suppliers for oxygen. "The suppliers are showing extreme determination in delivering oxygen to the hospital during such testing times," he said.