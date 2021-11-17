Demand for more trains to southern districts gets louder

Madurai

17 November 2021 22:04 IST

MPs to take up the issue with Southern Railway GM

With Southern Railway announcing restoration of train services due to decline in number of COVID-19 cases, the demand for more trains connecting southern districts with rest of the State has grown stronger.

Even years after completing the Chennai-Madurai doubling project, which has increased track availability manifold, only Tejas Express has been introduced as an additional train service.

“We have been demanding additional train services on the sector to meet its potential. At least, the railways should keep up its promise of introducing a double-decker day train,” says S. Rethinavelu, senior president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Similarly, after more than five years of completing the gauge conversion work between Madurai and Coimbatore, the railways has not restored the train services that were connecting southern districts with the western region.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has sought train services between Shencottai and Coimbatore, which has not seen many train services for many years after gauge conversion. He has also sought a train service between Rameswaram and Coimbatore.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has appealed to Southern Railway General Manager to start train services on the new broad gauge section of Madurai-Theni where train services have remained suspended for the last 10 years.

Mr. Vaiko has reiterated the demand for expeditious completion of Madurai-Aruppukottai-Thoothukudi new railway line by allocating adequate funds.

Issues such as new railway line proposed earlier to connect Dindigul with Sabarimala and additional railway stations on Madurai-Shencottai section are likely to be taken up by MPs from southern districts at a meeting with Southern Railway General Manager here on Thursday.