Demand for declaring Tirunelveli ‘drought-hit’ becomes louder

February 01, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demand for declaring Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts as ‘drought-hit’ has become louder as farmers in Tirunelveli, following the footsteps of their Thoothukudi counterparts, have raised this demand after the failed northeast monsoon has an adverse effect on farming operations in both the districts.

Against the average rainfall of 814.80 mm, the district recorded the precipitation of 722.32 mm last year - a deficit of 11%. Moreover, against the average of 50 mm in January, the district received only 16.80 mm rain, which is 67% lesser. So, Papanasam, Servalar, Manimuthar, Vadakku Pachchaiyar, Nambiyar and Kodumudiyar dams have a collective storage of just 5,140.83 million cubic feet (39.90%) on January 30 against the maximum cumulative capacity of 12,882 mcft. On the same day last year, these dams had the cumulative storage of 10,337 mcft (80.25%).

Hence 730 irrigation tanks – 361 systemised and 369 non-systemised - of the 1,096 in Tirunelveli district are dry while 351 others, including 316 systemised and 35 non-systemised tanks, have water required for irrigation for only two months. Consequently, water level in the wells has gone down.

With water becoming scarce, paddy has been raised only on 34,638 hectares against the target of 40,000 hectares. Likewise cultivation area of millets (668 hectares), grams (8,415 ha), cotton (697 ha), sugarcane (24 ha) and oilseeds (216 ha) has also come down drastically.

“While paddy cultivation has been taken up briskly in areas near dams, agricultural fields away from them are barren now. Paddy fields in Palayamkottai and areas downstream which used to green this time of the year, are barren. The government should declare Tirunelveli ‘drought-hit’ and give due compensation to farmers hit hard by crop loss,” said P. Perumbadaiyar of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam.

Farmer L.T. Dhas of Peikulam said, “Almost all the 700 irrigation tanks in our area are almost dry even as standing paddy crops are facing acute water shortage. Saving them is impossible. Considering this situation, the government should declare Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts as drought-hit and give due compensation to the farmers,” Mr. Dhas said.

Collector V. Vishnu said officials would inspect paddy fields in affected areas to assess crop loss caused by water scarcity. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the government for taking appropriate decision on the farmers’ plea.