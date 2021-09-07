Demand for CGHS Wellness Centre in Madurai

National Coordination Committee of Pensioners Association (NCCPA) staged a demonstration here on Tuesday demanding a Central Government Health Scheme Wellness Centre (CGHS) in Madurai. The members said that it was a long-pending demand.

The association said that the wellness centre should be set up in Madurai for the benefit of Central government employees and pensioners.

Apart from the CGHS, the Central government should focus on COVID-19 relief measures. The compensation given for COVID-19 related deaths should not be less than ₹15 lakh. Hospitalisation bills of the COVID-19 affected patients must be reimbursed and priority must be given to the employees in vaccination. In cases of death, appointments on compassionate grounds should be considered.

Pensioners who do not have health cover should be given insurance coverage and the cost must be borne by the government. The pension of the Central government employees should be revised along with more medical benefits.

Arrears of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for the period between January 2020 and July 2021 that was held back by the government for its employees and pensioners must be given, the association said.