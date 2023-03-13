Demand for action against police in Dindigul

March 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Dindigul

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPI[ML]) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on Monday staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here demanding justice for a farmer who allegedly took his life at a police station.

The protest was led by S. Murugesan, CPI(ML) district standing committee member. The protesters said the farmer, Pandi, consumed poison and fell unconscious on the premises of Ammainaickanur police station on February 9 over a land dispute. A video of him falling unconscious amid police personnel not helping him went viral on social media.

They condemned the actions of the police personnel for not giving swift medical help to him that resulted in his death the next day. They demanded that the case be transferred to CB-CID and to put behind bars all those, including the Inspector, who were responsible for the farmer’s death.

The protestors raised slogans against police demanding to stop the alleged practice of booking ‘innocent Dalits’ in petty cases.

CPI(ML) district secretary M. Subburam, RSP district secretary R. Thangaperumal and others were present.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.