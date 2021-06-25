Delta Plus variant reported in Madurai

Madurai

25 June 2021 21:35 IST

A 34-year-old man, who had died due to COVID-19 in the third week of April, had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant, sources say.

Government Rajaji Hospital sources say that the patient was admitted on April 10. Since he did not show any signs of breathlessness or other complications, he was shifted to Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur. But after two days he developed hemoptysis and faced difficulties in breathing. So, he was shifted back to the GRH.

His attendants shifted him to a private hospital on April 16. But he died after five days. As is the routine, the hospital sent his sample to the DPH lab in Chennai. It was further sent to InSTEM in Bengaluru for whole genome sequence studies. The results there showed that he was infected with Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Madurai recorded 104 fresh cases on Friday, with which the district’s tally has risen to 71,894. A total of 112 persons were discharged and with one death, Madurai’s death toll stands at 1,078.

For the second consecutive day, Virudhunagar district did not record any death. With an identical number of 79 new positive cases and discharged patients, the number of active cases stands at 784.