’Deloitte report cites Madurai as 20th most favoured destination in India for IT sector’

A recent Deloitte report has identified Madurai as the 20th most attractive IT destination in the country, said Sanjay Tyagi, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), here on Friday.

He was speaking at the sixth edition of Connect Madurai 2023, a one-day conference-cum-exposition organised by Confederation of Indian Industry on the theme, ‘ IT’s from Madurai to the Globe.” Quoting the Deloitte report, he said the city had exported software worth ₹200 crore while it had the potential to do ₹20,000 crore. It also has a huge potential for a large electronic manufacturing cluster.

Of the more than 5,000 software companies in the country registered with STPI, 1,000 are from Tamil Nadu. The State also accounts for about 60% of India’s electronics manufacturing. “With exports worth ₹2 lakh crore, Tamil Nadu is the third largest software exporter in India. But it can become the second most happening IT destination next to Karnataka,” Mr. Tyagi added.

CII convener of IT/ITeS Taskforce Thirumurugan Subbaraj said Madurai had over 190 companies employing 19,000 professionals. The total revenue of the industry stood at USD 225 million USD. Madurai Connect 2023 had sessions for participants to deliberate on key factors such as strengths of Madurai, Large Language Models, and industry-institute partnership.

Delivering the keynote address, IT and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the State government would step up data driven, global marketing of its IT and ITeS sector, which has a huge role to play in making Tamil Nadu a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 a reality..

The government is also keen to scale up its skill development programmes at least by two to three times to equip students to be employable in emerging technologies such as fintech, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and deep tech. “We are confident of producing tangible results on these fronts in the next six months to one year,’’ he added.

The Minister observed that the IT sector in the State was well positioned to utilise opportunities due to the huge talent pool of engineering students.

The focus will be on improving the quality of life and the social and industrial infrastructure in Madurai. ‘Within the next two years, there will be a TIDEL Park where at least 10,000 professionals will be working. ELCOT will acquire two ore three new sites for developing IT and electronic industry clusters, he said.

Startup TN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan said that the recently introduced Startup and Innovation policy of Tamil Nadu has many action points for the promotion of entrepreneurship, which include creating a local funding ecosystem for various segments such as scheduled communities. A ‘Startup Thiruvizha,’ a large-scale event, has been planned to promote entrepreneurship in Madurai.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Government Affairs -Head Purushothaman said there was a big opportunity for leading software companies to explore the possibility of setting up hubs in tier II cities like Madurai, as post COVID-19, a large number of IT professionals are working from home based out of Madurai and other smaller cities down south. For the promotion of the IT sector, it is important that the government comes up with policies for each city that is suitable for the city’s DNA.

Earlier, CII Madurai zone chairman PGS Dinesh Davidson welcomed the gathering. Over40 software and IT product companies displayed their products at stalls.

