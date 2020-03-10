Delimitation of wards criticised

Objections pertaining to bifurcation of wards in the corporation came to fore when State Election Commissioner Palanisamy chaired a meeting here on Tuesday.

As political parties objected to bifurcation of all 55 wards in Tirunelveli Corporation, especially reduction of wards in Muslim-dominant Melapalayam from 10 to 8 even though population has increased substantially, those who participated in the review meeting held at the Collectorate resisted the move to enforce the officials’ decision.

The participants also criticised trifurcation of a ward in Kulavanigarpuram and annexing two portions with the far off Thatchanallur Zone. The annexure of Thimmarajapuram, which was under Palayamkottai Zone, with Thatchanallur zone was objected as residents of this area will have to travel for about 10 km to reach the zonal office.

Mr. Palanisamy, while addressing the meeting, said delimitation of wards was being done with the objective of simplifying the functioning of urban local body and taking development works to the public in seamless manner.

“Representations made in this meeting will be discussed with Collector and other officials concerned within two days following field visits. Moreover, petitioners will be invited for the discussion before taking the final decision,” he said.

He informed that rural local body elections in the 9 districts, where the delimitation work was yet to completed, would be conducted once the exercise was over.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, and senior officials of the State Election Commission participated.