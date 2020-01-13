Delimitation of wards by Corporation inaccurate: Madurai Central MLA

MADURAI

Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan charged that the recent delimitation of wards by Madurai Corporation is erroneous and said that the exercise violated the principles under the law. He also alleged that the exercise is in favour of the ruling party.

While addressing the mediapersons on Monday, Mr. Thiagarajan said that in any ward the total number of voters cannot be higher than the total population of that constituency. “Out of the 100 wards of the Corporation, this issue is present in 24 wards after delimitation,” he said.

He also said that in multiple wards the boundaries of an assembly constituency has been altered, in violation of the Representation of the People and the Delimitation Act. “So, a voter who voted in a particular assembly constituency in the 2016 assembly election, should not be moved to another assembly constituency till the next assembly election. But this has been violated,” he said.

According to the law, the delimitation of wards should be executed in such a way that every ward must have more or less an equal population. In cases where it is not possible, a variation of 10% is allowed, he said. “However, this has not been followed in 61 out of the 100 wards after the delimitation by Madurai Corporation,” he charged.

Wards should be reserved for women candidates based on the population of women in that ward. But, in the recent delimitation activity, 34 wards that have been reserved for women do not comply with the above point, he said.

He also said that he has filed a petition on this issue which was pending before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.