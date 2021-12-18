Delimitation exercise over

Draft proposals released; public hearing on Monday

Following the upgradation of Sivakasi as Corporation and other changes effected in some of the urban and rural civic bodies in Virudhunagar district, the delimitation exercise has been completed and the draft proposals released on Saturday.

An official press relase said the general public and representatives of political parties were welcome to participate in a public hearing on Monday, December 20, at the Collectorate.

The delimitation had been carried out with 2011 census as the base. As per the State Election Commission guidelines, delimitation had been done for wards which were created, for extension areas, and upgradation of municipality as corporation. The draft proposals had been released for public view.

All suggestions and objections may be given in writing to the Delimitation Authority at the meeting to be held between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. at the DRDA Hall in the Collectorate.

In line with an Election Commission directive to conduct the regional-level meetings between December 20 to 24, the Delimitation Authority will hold the meeting for Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts on December 20.