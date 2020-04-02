Tablighi Jamaat meeting participants being screened

Out of 4,125 foreign returnees in the district, 1,158 persons had completed home quarantine, said Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that 1,044 migrant workers, 354 homeless people and 174 tourists/pilgrims and 761 people from other States had been identified, screened and kept in institutional quarantine in different locations.

It had been identified that 33 persons from the district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi recently and 17 of them had been identified and screened.

Earlier, Fire and Rescue Services personnel sprayed disinfectants in bazaar and other areas here.

Theni

Twenty persons from Chinnamanur, Periyakulam, Theni and other places, were found to have symptoms of COVID-19 virus, said Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam here on Wednesday.

They had attended the New Delhi meet. The areas where their houses were located would be declared containment zones to check people for fever, cough and breathlessness. Special teams had been formed for the purpose.

Till the curfew ended on April 14 midnight, movement on roads would be restricted. Only transportation of essential commodities would be permitted.

Dinidigul

Collector M Vijayalakshmi said that 89 persons from Dindigul district had attended the Delhi meet and 17 persons had been tested positive for COVID-19.

All of them were under treatment at the Government Hospital.