Delhi meet: 141 admitted to isolation ward

A total of 141 persons from Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Sivaganga, who recently attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi, have been kept in isolation wards, health officials said on Tuesday.
The patients comprised 89 from Dindigul, 24 from Tirunelveli, 26 from Sivaganga and two from Madurai.
Initial inquiry shows that around 1,500 persons attended the conference held last week. Many of the participants had symptoms of COVID-19 and they have been admitted to isolation wards in their districts, the officials said.
Test samples have been sent to labs and further treatment will begin based on the results. Those who test negative will be discharged and advised to remain in home quarantine for a specified period.
The patients are being constantly monitored by doctors, according to Collectors of the districts.
