Delay in storm water drain work has left commuters at risk

Snail-paced storm water drain work undertaken near K.K. Nagar Arch in Madurai has put commuters at risk. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm water drain work undertaken near K.K. Nagar Arch here has remained a work-in-progress for over three months, putting commuters and residents helpless.

The large pits, stretching to about 30 metre in length, dug out along the Melur Main Road have no barricades or caution signs around them, making the area prone to accidents as the carriageway has shrunken. The pit has protruding iron rods and is filled with water as well.

The pits have cut off the access to the K.K. Nagar East 2nd Street from the main road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People find it very difficult and risky to use the hardly 1 feet wide stretch of mud path connecting the main road with the street,” said a watchman, who did not wish to be named. He added that the pit dug out had remained open for more than three months while the work in the second pit nearby has been going on for three weeks.

People tread along the periphery of the pit to enter buildings which is a risky affair. A few employees affirmed that they take a longer route to reach their work spaces and complained about the sad state of affairs at a prime spot in the city, located nearby a roundabout and next to the District Court.

To tackle the issue of waterlogging on the premises of the District Court complex, the existing storm water drain that carries rainwater to Vandiyur kanmoi, was dug open to be strengthened, stated DMK councillor of ward 33 R. Malathi who added that it was delayed due to a breakage in a pipeline and an accidental cutting of cables while digging. “The work is expected to be completed in 10 days,” she assured.