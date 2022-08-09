Madurai

Delay in reviving old pension scheme deplored

Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners’ Association holding its district-level conference in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.
Special Correspondent August 09, 2022 19:16 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:16 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Expressing dismay over the delay in reintroducing the old pension scheme, the Tamil Nadu Pensioners’ Association has urged the government to scrap the contributory pension scheme.

A resolution in this connection was passed in the association’s 4 th district-level conference held here on Tuesday with district president S. Karunakaran in chair.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The conference said the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as promised in the DMK’s manifesto for the Assembly elections, should revive the old pension scheme for the benefit of a few lakh retired government employees and teachers. Workers of anganvadis and nutritious meal scheme should be given a minimum pension of Rs. 7,850 and all pensioners above the age of 70 should be given 10% hike in the pension.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Since the health insurance scheme is full of anomalies, the government should study the discrepancies being raised by the associations and weed them out. The conference urged the government not to increase the health insurance premium.

 District vice-presidents of the Association P. Alphonse Ligori, M. Shanthakumar and Pon. Paramanantham spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...