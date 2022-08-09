Delay in reviving old pension scheme deplored

THOOTHUKUDI

Expressing dismay over the delay in reintroducing the old pension scheme, the Tamil Nadu Pensioners’ Association has urged the government to scrap the contributory pension scheme.

A resolution in this connection was passed in the association’s 4 th district-level conference held here on Tuesday with district president S. Karunakaran in chair.

The conference said the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as promised in the DMK’s manifesto for the Assembly elections, should revive the old pension scheme for the benefit of a few lakh retired government employees and teachers. Workers of anganvadis and nutritious meal scheme should be given a minimum pension of Rs. 7,850 and all pensioners above the age of 70 should be given 10% hike in the pension.

Since the health insurance scheme is full of anomalies, the government should study the discrepancies being raised by the associations and weed them out. The conference urged the government not to increase the health insurance premium.

District vice-presidents of the Association P. Alphonse Ligori, M. Shanthakumar and Pon. Paramanantham spoke.