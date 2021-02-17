Delay in removing ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ from SC list shocking, says Krishnasamy

17 February 2021 18:45 IST

Expressing disappointment over the delay in removing seven subsects (to be grouped as) ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ from the list of Scheduled Castes, Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to press this demand.

Dr. Krishnasamy, whose party has been agitating in support of the demand, told journalists in Tirunelveli on Wednesday that the Bill tabled in Parliament dealt with only granting assent for including seven subsects of Scheduled Caste under ‘Devendrakula Velalar’.

“When Mr. Modi made an announcement in this connection in Chennai recently, he only referred to the inclusion of the seven subsects under the name of ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ but refrained from making any announcement on removing the ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ from the list of Scheduled Castes. This is shocking,” he said.

He would meet Mr. Modi during his visit to Coimbatore on February 25 and Mr. Shah during his scheduled visit to Tamil Nadu on February 28 to press this demand. Letters and e-mails would be sent to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in this connection and signatures would be collected from villagers in support of this demand.

The PT would organise its political conference in three phases across Tamil Nadu.

When asked if his party continues to be a part of the AIADMK-led alliance, Dr. Krishnasamy refused to give any reply. He also parried questions relating to electoral politics concerning Tamil Nadu. “We will make our political stance clear only after the election is notified,” he said.