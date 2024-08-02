Delay in fencing quarry pits near Y. Othakadai claims another life

Despite Block Development Officer (BDO), Madurai East, instructing the Arumbanur Panchayat Union Office a month ago to fence the unused stone quarry pits near Narasinga Perumal Temple at Y. Othakadai and erect warning boards after activists and public alarmed the dangers of leaving them alone, no action was taken which now caused the death of another man.

Following the death of two young women from Dindigul at the quarry waterbody last year, an activist based at Y. Othakadai petitioned Collector Office and Block Development Office to take immediate steps to prevent further accidents in the same area.

N. Abdul Rahman Jalal suggested the administration to fence the area and erect warning boards to prevent entry of locals, children and visitors to the nearby temple from stepping into the waterbody which was left dangerously.

A few residents recounting the incident of the drowning last year said that the waterbody formed after rainwater filled the pits was unpredictable. As it was a site of quarry operation before it stopped functioning, the rock surface would be uneven with sharp rocks underneath, capable of injuring even with a touch.

Fearing this, even local elders familiar with the area would not dare to enter the water, but outsiders unaware of the dangers step inside the water to enjoy themselves, the petition read.

When someone mindlessly oversteps a rock, it could take them inside and drown them. Every now and then, people get hurt when entering the water, but some unfortunate incidents like this leads to death, it added.

Mr. Jalal said that after his petition, the Block Development Officer directed the Panchayat Union to take necessary steps like fencing and placing warning boards to prevent future accidents and report it to him. “But no action was taken on this by the panchayat office, which has become the reason for the death of another life,” he added.

“The 46-year-old man from Sakkimangalam who died here a few days ago was a painter. Whether he slipped inside or stepped into the water is uncertain. But the fencing could have prevented his death is certain,” he noted.

A senior official said that to expedite the fencing works, officials from all related departments have visited the spot on Friday. “Fencing works will be completed soon,” he added.

