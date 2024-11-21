 />
Delay in crop insurance payament, encroachments on waterbodies dominate grievance redress meeting

They requested full compensation for banana crop loss and measures to prevent pruning of palm trees. Posting a permanent veterinarian at the Karungualm Veterinary Hospital was among other demands.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector K. Ellambahavath addressing farmers grievance redress meeting in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

District Collector K. Ellambahavath addressing farmers grievance redress meeting in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Many farmers at the monthly grievance redress meeting raised concerns about not receiving the full compensation of crop insurance scheme. The meeting held at the collectorate in Thoothukudi on Thursday was presided over by District Collector K. Elambahavth.

At the meeting, farmers urged the administration to make arrangements to ensure payment of compensation under crop insurance. They demanded an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers at the primary agricultural centres and requested that grievance meetings be conducted at revenue division level to ensure the participation of local farmers.

They requested full compensation for banana crop insurance and called for measures to prevent the pruning of palm trees. They emphasised the need for posting a permanent veterinarian at the Karungualm Veterinary Hospital.

Farmers expressed their dissatisfaction over the reclassification of agricultural land in Keelavilathikulam and Ayan Vadamalapuram and requested the release of water in Sadayaneri canal. They demanded eviction of encroachment on the waterbodies in Ellappanaicken tank and Avudaiyarkulam canal.

Responding to the grievance, the Collector said the encroachments on the waterbodies would be evicted without any bias and steps would be taken to ensure that farmers enrolled for crop insurance scheme, receive their compensation, and adequate stocks of fertilisers would be made available at the agricultural centres.

Tirunelveli / agriculture

