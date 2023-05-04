Delay in construction of new apartments for sanitary workers flayed

May 04, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai has warned that the outfit would start a series of protests if construction of new apartments for sanitary workers at Ambedkar Nagar in Palayamkottai is not started within the next 10 days.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, K.K. Kalaikannan, Tirunelveli city district secretary of the Paeravai, said 500 sanitary worker families were living in 356 houses of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board apartments for the past 30 years in Ambedkar Nagar. Since the apartments started crumbling due to poor construction quality and age, the government decided to demolish them and directed the families to leave their houses. Subsequently, the families left the dilapidated apartments and now live in rented houses at various places.

“Even though the government promised to start the construction of the apartments immediately after demolition, there is no sign of any construction activity even after seven months. Our people, who have to pay up to ₹5,000 a month as rent while their wages is small, live in fear that the delay would force them to pay hefty rent for their houses,” he said.

Considering the welfare of the poor sanitary workers, the Tamil Nadu Government should start construction work within 10 days. “Else, we, with the support of all political parties, will start indefinite protests until our demand is met,” Mr. Kalaikannan added.