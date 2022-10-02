Delay in completing UGD works leave roads inaccessible for residents

The roads that were dug up around two years ago to lay underground drainage pipes have worsened due to rain and re-digging

MADURAI

The day after a night's rain is most dreaded by residents of ward 4, especially those residing on Park Town third and fourth streets.

“This is an extension area, and gradually houses are coming up. Residents who move in here have a hope that good roads will be laid someday, but the future seems bleak,” said N. Balabubramanian, a resident of fourth street.

The roads that were dug up around two years ago to lay underground drainage pipes have worsened due to rain and re-digging. Since the uneven roads are used by heavy vehicles, they leave pits on the slushy ground which leads to water stagnating in puddles. When DMK Councillor K. Nandhini visited the ward before the elections, she promised swift action to relay roads but she has not set foot in the area since then., he said.

Another resident M.S. Balamurgan said that after the heavy rain last month, 30 cars got trapped in the slush. “My friend on the next street had to spend a lot to repair his vehicles. Nowadays If it rains, I leave my car half a km away and walk home,” he said. S. Mohammed Shah, another resident, said he also did the same.

Another issue plaguing the residents is that auto-rickshaws refuse to come to the area citing the bad and slushy roads. A mother-daughter duo, M. Rajeshwari, 60 and S. Geetha, 35, said they were walking 500 meters from their home, where an auto was waiting to take them to a hospital. “This was the case last week also. I dread the walk even to go to a hospital,” said Ms. Rajeshwari.

B. Ram Nivas, a 14-year-old boy, has to walk that far to catch his school bus. “On many rainy days I had to skip school because of this issue. Also I don’t cycle anymore,” he said.

“Water supplying lorries would stop coming as the path become slushy. People who do not have RO water purifiers depend on neighbours who have them at home,” noted Mr Balasubramanian.

But for Francis Thomas, a delivery agent of an e-commerce platform has no choice but to take the risky and bumpy ride, rain or shine. He said that he has fallen a couple of times unable to balance his large baggage of parcels due to the bumpy and non-existent roads.

When asked Assistant Engineer P. Solaimalai UGD works have been completed in four colonies while it is underway at Muthamizh Nagar, Karuppasamy Nagar, Vivekanandha Avenue and Park Town.

The roads were dug up repeatedly to lay two additional pipelines for the feeder and water supply lines, hence the delay he noted. “We have identified the main roads in the list sought for TURIF fund, and the remaining roads will be laid soon funded by MLA Area Development Funds,” said S. Vasuki, Chairperson of Zone I who added that it will be laid after connections are given to houses.

What lies in between the process, that will probably take a couple of to complete, is the upcoming monsoon season which fuels the fear of the area getting marooned.