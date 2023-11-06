ADVERTISEMENT

Delay by Centre in granting permission forced him to cancel trip to Colombo: Thangam Thennarasu

November 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said he could not participate in the ‘Naam 200’ event held in Colombo on November 2, due to delay in the Centre granting him permission to participate in the event.

The Hindu had on Monday reported the development.

Mr. Thennarasu told journalists in Virudhunagar that he had sought permission from the Centre on October 28 to participate in the event instead of the Chief Minister, who was pre-occupied.

Mr. Thennarasu said he had made all arrangements, including booking of air ticket to Colombo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had waited till 8.30 p.m. on November 1 for the clearance from Centre. However, since the permission was not received, I cancelled my programme as I thought the permission might not be given. Besides, the departure of the flight was in the morning next day,” he said.

After he had informed about his non-participation due to the issue over the Centre’s clearance, the organisers in Colombo had sought a felicitation message from M.K. Stalin.

“Despite his busy schedule, the Chief Minister prepared a video message and it was sent to the organisers at the earliest,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

However, for reasons unknown, the video message was not played at the conference, as promised.

When asked whether the Centre was behind the incident, Mr. Thennarasu said he would leave it to the media’s conclusion.

Colombo-based The Morning newspaper, in its Sunday political column, reported that the Government of India raised “objections” to the “last-minute” inclusion of the Chief Minister’s speech. Local organisers were unable to play the recording since New Delhi did not approve the “revised agenda” of the event, according to the column.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US