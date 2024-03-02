Defunct Melur co-op spinning mill can be a better job provider, say villagers

March 02, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

When the need for growth of industrial sectors in Madurai district is being widely discussed, the Madurai district co-operative spinning mills limited in Melur once served as key job-providing unit till 1996 for the people of Madurai and neighbouring districts.

The mill which was started in Melur in 1960 by the then Congress Melur MLA P. Kakkan benefited about 1,600 families directly and 50,000 families indirectly.

The high-tech machines installed in the mill could process 12,000 strands of cotton at a time, said a former worker R. Kalyanasundaram (74) of Melur.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram, starting from 1977, had worked at the mill in the blanket, towel manufacturing section, till the mill was shut down around 1998.

“I started with a salary of ₹ 1.50 and ended my career there with ₹125. The mill, which came at the time when many of the people were uneducated and unaware of the outside world, was a huge relief in providing livelihood to us. Many people from Sri Lankan camps also worked at the mill,” he added.

It was in 1990s, the problem of mismanagement started in the mill when some political leaders for their personal benefits installed machines which were of poor quality at the mill, he said.

Further, pointing to this as one of the reasons, Mr. Kalyanasundaram said that it was the beginning of the end of the mill.

Many of the families which were dependent on the mill got deserted when their family members were thrown out one after the other. “Though we were all settled with the pending amounts, we had no clue of what to do next to run our families,” he added.

R. Selvam, 65, who was a contract worker at the mill, said they did not get even the benefits that the permanent workers got.

Due to this, many workers turned to illegal activities and became criminals, he added. “Their families felt desolate with no one to take care of and even many unreported suicides happened after this,” he said.

The mill, which sprawls on an area of about 350 acres after a part of the mill’s area was given to Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited (TAMIN), is left unused and has been serving best for anti-social activities. It could either be revamped or turned into an IT park, said the villagers.

While many people from Melur are constantly moving out of the district in search of employment opportunities, such facilities which were already available could be utilized for the benefit of the people, said a resident K.P. Suresh Kumar who had appealed to both the district administration and the State government for the same.

Melur MLA P. Periyapullan, when asked about the steps taken to bring back the mill alive, said that he had represented regarding revamping the mill several times to the State government, but to no avail.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said the State government should try to restart not only this mill but all the defunct spinning mills in the State to add to the employment opportunities for the youngsters.