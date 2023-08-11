Defunct borewells, unused stone quarries, open wells in district should be closed properly: Madurai Collector

August 11, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha has appealed to the public to ensure that unused quarries, defunct borewells and open wells on the highways were closed properly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Collector said that the officials across the district should keep a vigil on wells, which were not in use. It may prove risky and sometimes turn fatal for human lives, especially children, who went out for playing. Apart from this, on many occasions, cattle and milch animals too had encountered such freak accidents.

Hence, to ensure safety, the public should take proper steps and ensure that the defunct borewells in their vicinity were properly identified and closed.

The district administration has Green Fund and District Mineral Fund with which the officials may carry out the works on poromboke land and others.

The Supreme Court had given a set of guidelines in an order to take corrective steps and well ahead of the rainy season, the defunct borewells and unused quarries should be closed.

At construction sites, wherein huge pits are dug by the workers should also be displayed and outsiders should not enter such campuses. For this, the contractors or builders should take necessary steps and cover them properly.