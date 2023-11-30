Define educational qualification for basic service posts, HC tells State

November 30, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to amend the Rules by fixing the minimum and the maximum educational qualifications for posts falling under Tamil Nadu Basic Service to eliminate discrimination and protect equality clause under the Constitution.

The court was hearing appeals preferred by the State against a Single Bench order. A recruitment notification was published by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in 2020 inviting applications for the posts of cook.

The knowledge of reading and writing Tamil language was prescribed as educational qualification, and 18-35 years as age limit. It was said that preference would be given to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interview was conducted and candidates were selected. However, an inquiry was conducted by the department and the appointment of some candidates were cancelled. The candidates filed petitions before the court.

The Single Bench allowed the batch of petitions on the grounds that overqualification would not entail disqualification and that the maximum age limit of 35 years was violative of the proviso to Section 20 (8 (ii) of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016. The maximum age limit should be 40 years for SC/ST candidates, the court said. The State went on appeal.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and R. Kalaimathi observed that the Special Rules stipulated that candidates who passed Class VIII were eligible for appointment. They should be able to read and write Tamil.

The Special Rules state that the maximum age limit for the General Category candidates was 30 years and granted a five-year extension to the SC/ST candidates. The Special Rules would prevail over the General Rules, the court observed.

Concession of the age limit granted to the SC/ST candidates could not be extended to another five years based on the General Rules, which would not be otherwise applicable for appointment to the posts of cook under Tamil Nadu Basic Service, it said.

The court observed that the appointed candidates were to be segregated into two categories: overqualified and overaged. The selection and appointment of overqualified candidates could not be termed illegal since there was no prescription for the maximum educational qualification in either the Special Rules or the recruitment notification.

The selection and appointment of overaged candidates violated Rule 5 (1) of the Special Rules for Tamil Nadu Basic Service and the recruitment notification, and hence illegal.

The court directed the authorities to permit the overqualified candidates to join duty in four weeks, and stated that the overaged candidates were not entitled to continue in service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.